What’s Happening for the week of April 26, 2020

APRIL 30

Free Community Meal Take Out to Go, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MAY 1

CANCELLED: Richford Highland Cemetery Association’s 2020 Annual Meeting, 1 p.m., Richford Community Building, Richford. The meeting is being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A new date will be published when determined.

MAY 5

CANCELLED: Health and Human Services Meeting, County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections Meeting, Information Technology and Communications Meeting, Economic Development / Planning / Tourism / Agriculture Meeting, Public Safety / Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting.

MAY 7

CANCELLED: Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, Personnel / ADA and Right to Know Meeting.

MAY 10

Mother’s Day Chicken BBQ, noon until gone, Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Cost is $10. Alcohol available for takeout only.

MAY 12

CANCELLED: Tioga County Finance / Legal and Safety Meeting.

Tioga County First Monthly Legislative Workshop & Support Meeting, via Zoom, 1 p.m. The public can attend by dialing the call-in number on the agenda posted on the County website, www.tiogacountyny.com.

The Fifth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2020 will be held at noon via Zoom phone conferencing. The public can attend by dialing the call-in number on the agenda posted on the County website, www.tiogacountyny.com.

MAY 21

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop via Zoom, 10 a.m. The public can attend by dialing the call-in number on the agenda posted on the County website, www.tiogacountyny.com.