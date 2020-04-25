Historical Society seeking items to document pandemic

The Tioga County Historical Society (TCHS) has been collecting and archiving items that document our county’s past since 1914. Their collection includes manuscripts, graphics, books, artifacts, geological research and other historical materials.

Because we are currently living through history, the historical society needs your help to document what is going on in your homes, at your jobs, and in communities across Tioga.

In a press release, Scott MacDonald, executive director, stated, “We want to hear your story. We want to know how you and your family are experiencing the current pandemic and ‘new normal.’”

He added, “Items in our collection let us hear the voices and see the people from our past who are living all the ranges of human experience and emotion. Through the items we collect, we can understand their joys and disappointments, as well as their achievements and failings. And yes, we can even understand the tasks of everyday life – what the weather was like, the neighborhood gossip, or what someone ate for dinner.”

What they are looking for is writings, signage, photos, drawings, paintings, and other forms of art that residents are creating and documenting.

You will need to read/sign a single page form for the museum to keep the items you wish to donate for future historians and researchers to understand what the area went through. Send your address or e-mail to museum@tiogahistory.org so they can send the form to you to sign and submit with your items.

You can reach the museum by calling (607) 687-2460, or by visiting www.tiogahistory.org.