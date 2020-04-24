Tioga County COVID-19 update for April 24, 2020; fifth death confirmed as cases climb to 89

The April 24, 2020 COVID-19 statistic update for Tioga County was grim, with an increase in cases as well as an additional death due to COVID complications.

In the report, Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, stated, “Tioga County has seen the cluster of COVID-19 cases increase at Elderwood in Waverly. An increase in testing was made available through Guthrie Health to help uncover additional cases in residents who may be asymptomatic.”

She added, “Twenty-one new cases were identified at Elderwood today and, to date, there have been 52 confirmed cases in residents at the facility. The facility is also conducting testing for all staff. As of today, 14 staff members have tested positive for the virus, however, only five of those staff are Tioga County residents. Staff that reside in other counties are counted toward their total cases.”

With the announcement of Tioga county’s fifth death, Sauerbrey added, “I also regrettably announce that we have lost another person to the virus. The five lives lost to COVID-19 in Tioga County were residents of Elderwood. My heart goes out to all of the family members who have lost loved ones to this virus, as well as to the staff at Elderwood that have endured the loss of the residents who they cared for deeply.”

The following Tioga County COVID-19 statistics are reported for April 24, 2020:

89 Confirmed Cases – Total confirmed cases, to date.

86 Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

1 Individual in Precautionary Quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

0 Pending Tests

21 Recovered – Total number of individuals who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are now symptom and fever-free that meet the criteria to be released from Isolation.

5 Deaths This is a snapshot of data provided to Tioga County Public Health at this point in time. Administered tests are tracked in various ways. Test results are reported.

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

