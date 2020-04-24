Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week for the week of April 19, 2020

I asked Callie what she thought of the coronavirus. This is the face she gave me. I don’t think she likes it very much. Do you agree?

The kitties actually are doing fairly well and taking life pretty easy here at Maddie’s Meadows, but they are praying for the people of New York, the nation and the world, that this horrendous pandemic comes to a screeching halt soon and we can get back to the business of leading a normal life.

I would like to thank all the people who are in the trenches fighting this thing, putting themselves in harm’s way to save people. All the doctors, nurses, care givers in nursing homes and residential houses for the sick and disabled, truck drivers, ambulance drivers, food service, policemen, firemen, all the essential workers, postal workers, the list is endless of people that are putting themselves and their families at risk by doing the best they can to save people and stop this virus.

In the meantime, we are all here, safe and sound at Maddie’s Meadows.