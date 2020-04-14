Tioga County COVID-19 update for April 14, 2020

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 statistics for April 14, 2020:

• 31 Confirmed Cases – Total confirmed cases, to date.

• 137 Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• 3 Individuals in Precautionary Quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

• 8 Pending Tests.

• 13 Recovered – Total number of individuals who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are now symptom and fever-free that meet the criteria to be released from Isolation. This is a snapshot of data provided to Tioga County Public Health at this point in time. Administered tests are tracked in various ways. Test results are reported.

Chair Sauerbrey reported it is critical to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus.

The CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings can be fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost and can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.

Tioga County officials are encouraging the public to make/sew masks for themselves or to share with neighbors, friends, places of business. The Governor has required that every place of business have masks for all staff that has direct contact with the public. The County does not have the resources to provide masks for everyone so we are asking the community to step forward and help in this effort.

