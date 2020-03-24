Tioga County Deed Transfers

On March 12, 2020, property located at Crumbtown Road, Town of Spencer, from Anthony and Patricia D’Agostino to John Hauser for $125,000.

On March 13, 2020, property located at 441 Van Atta Rd., Town of Barton, from Amy Walsh and Susan Gillan to James & Tammy Bouchard for $177,000.

On March 13, 2020, property located at 520 Clark St., Village of Waverly, from Vincent and Patricia De Sisti to Michael Testen for $175,000.

On March 16, 2020, property located at Glenmary Drive, Tioga, from BVC Properties to Laura O’Laughlin for $27,000.

On March 17, 2020, property located at 20 Hillside Dr., Town of Owego, from Mark and Kim Battista to Luke Gerhart and Elizabeth Shenck for $148,000.

On March 17, 2020, property located at 2275 Bolles Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Anthony and Andrea Williams To Cartus Financial Corp. for $248,500.

On March 17, 2020, property located at Bolles Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Cartus Financial Corp. to Nicole Conway for $248,500.

On March 17, 2020, property located at 103 Fox St., Village of Owego, from Kenneth Jacobsen to Paige Merrifield for $32,000.