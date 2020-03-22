What’s Happening for the week of March 22, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com or drop it off at our office. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, gatherings and events have been canceled or postponed as the state works to slow the spread of the virus. Therefore, we are listing the cancellations and postponements that have come in, and will add to this list. Please send us your information as well by emailing to the contact above.

The Arts Council gallery, located on Front Street in Owego, is closed to the public until April 13. To learn more visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org.

Previously scheduled tai chi classes are postponed until mid-April or later. For more information, call Sue at (607) 659-3022 or email to sueheaven@gmail.com.

FEBRUARY 8 to MARCH 28

CANCELED: Tioga County Historical Society (TCHS) Annual Quilt Exhibit.

MARCH 24

POSTPONED: Women Veteran and Caregiver Recognition and Appreciation Luncheon. This event was hosted by the Veterans Service Agency.

MARCH 28

POSTPONED: Benefit for Joe Rigoli, which was scheduled to take place at the VFW in Owego. Find the Event Page on Facebook for updates.

MARCH 29

CANCELED: Pins for Pets, fundraiser for Stray Haven.

POSTPONED: St. Baldrick’s event in Candor, N.Y. To keep up with updated, visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/Candor2020 and their Facebook page @candorstbaldricksevent.

APRIL 4

CANCELED: The Apalachin Lions Easter Egg Hunt and Sight Screening scheduled for April 4 has been canceled.

POSTPONED: Write and Illustrate your own adventure at the Candor Library.

APRIL 25

POSTPONED: Owego American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Garage Sale.