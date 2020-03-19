Tioga County Clerk’s Office now closed to the public

In a press release received on Thursday from the Tioga County Clerk’s office, they wrote, “At this time the County Clerk’s Office, search terminals, and records room are closed to the public.”

They noted, however, that records search is still available online through www.TiogaCountyNY.com.

If you have documents that must be recorded or filed, they are asking you to place them in an envelope and leave them with the security officers at the Court Annex entrance.

Call (607) 687-8660 for more information.