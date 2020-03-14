Museum to host talks on notable women in Tioga County

Starting the second Saturday of March, the Tioga County Historical Society (TCHS) will host the following presentations about various notable women of Tioga County.

On Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m., “The Personal Side of Esther McQuigg Slack Morris” will be told by relative Denise Lacey-Corcoran. Morris was the first woman appointed Justice of the Peace in the United States.

On Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m., Linda Williams tells the story of Helen Dean King, a female scientist at the turn of the 20th century whose discoveries and practices are still used today.

On Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m., Florodora, the story of Elaine (Pearl) Selover, a Zeigfeld Follies girl from Canawana, will be told by Tioga County Historian Emma Sedore. Selover was an actress and performer who starred on Broadway under Florenz Zeigfeld.

All presentations will be at TCHS, located at 110 Front St. in Owego. Donations are welcome at the door.