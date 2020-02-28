Tioga Chamber to present communication workshop with a focus on success

On Friday, March 20, The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce will present a valuable communication program: The Likable, High Focus Communication Workshop delivered by Bill Graham. The workshop will run from 8 a.m. to noon, and will take place at the Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Center, located on Delphine Street in Owego.

If you think about sales programs as “Seen one, seen them all,” you haven’t seen this one. This one is different. This high-focus communication workshop will help you focus your efforts on your customer’s success. As you help your customers, clients and businesses succeed, they will see how you help them and they will to continue doing business with you. They will see a better you!

Chamber President Gwen Kania stated, “A few years ago I participated in Bill’s communication seminar while going through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Institute for Organization Management. Not only was it valuable and insightful for me personally, but I was inspired to invite Bill to a workshop for our local community.”

Bill Graham has helped people find powerful ways to tell their stories – in theatres, on television, inside the office and the boardroom. Today, Bill helps people communicate better as leaders, managers, sales-people, educators, and elected officials through keynotes, seminars, and workshops. Bill is on the faculty of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Institute for Organization Management, the Council of State Government’s legislative leadership programs; he has served on the faculties of New York University’s Tisch School for Hospitality, Tourism and Sports Management, and Seton Hall University’s Leadership Communication program.

For more information, call the Tioga Chamber at (607) 687-2020. Sign up today, and learn how to stop leaving money on the table at tiogachamber.com.