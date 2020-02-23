What’s Happening for the week of February 23, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com or drop it off at our office. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

FEBRUARY 6 to MARCH 12

Powerful Tools for Caregivers, Thursdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. There is no cost to attend this program, and participants receive the course book for free. Call 687-4120, ext. 331 to reserve your spot today.

FEBRUARY 8 to MARCH 28

Tioga County Historical Society (TCHS) Annual Quilt Exhibit runs Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 110 Front St., Owego. The 2020 Quilt Exhibit will consist of a mix of vintage quilts from the TCHS collection as well as vintage and modern quilts loaned by local collectors, quilters, and artisans. If you would like to loan a quilt for the exhibit, contact TCHS at (607) 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.

FEBRUARY 24

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Keeping Kids Safe Online – Free Workshop, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Ave., Endicott. For more information, visit www.ackcny.org.

FEBRUARY 25

Tech Tuesday at the Coburn Free Library, 1 to 2 p.m., 275 Main St., Owego. Free one-on-one assistance with email, e-books, using the computer, or any other tech questions. This program is open to all.

Umbrella Academy, 6:45 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. For more information, visit umbrellaacademy.org/schedule.htm.

Shrove Tuesday All You Can Eat Pancake Supper, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego. Freewill offering. All are invited.

Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor. Good will offering.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

Kids Crafts Drop In After School, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

FEBRUARY 25 to 28

Paws and Claws Society’s 26th Annual Cat Spay Day for eligible residents of Waverly. Coupons redeemable for free cat spay/neuter surgery; coupons must be used by March 31, 2020. Eligible residents are senior citizens, disabled persons, low-income individuals, and multi-cat caretakers residing in Waverly, N.Y. To schedule an appointment for your kitten or adult cat, call (570) 395-3668 between 2 and 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY 26

“Discipleship Explored” Small Group Series, every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Gospel Chapel, 203 North Ave., Owego. Join them for coffee and dessert. Call 687-4954 or find them on Facebook for more information.

Storytime at the Coburn Free Library, 10:15 a.m., 275 Main St., Owego.

Ash Wednesday Service, noon, St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.

Candor Historical Society Talk, 7 p.m., Candor Town Hall, Owego Road. Free and open to the public.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

FEBRUARY 27

Free Community Meal, every Thursday, social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 28

VFW Friday Night Special: Bangers and Mash, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

Music, Movies and More with Free Apps – Free Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.

FEBRUARY 29

Movie Night: The Little Princess starring Shirley Temple, 6:30 p.m., Noble Room, 9 Park St., Newark Valley. Gift to each little girl who comes dressed as a princess. Admission and refreshments by donation.

Nichols American Legion Chili Cook Off, 3 p.m., 129 Dean St., Nichols. Entertainment by 5 Degrees North from 6 to 9 p.m. Sign up sheet located at the bar to enter your chili for $10.

“Moses” – a DVD of a Sight and Sound Theater Production, 6 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. Admission is free. Light refreshments will be served. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.

MARCH 1

Owego Girl Scout Cookie Booth, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sugar Maple Cafe, 711 NY-17C, Owego.

MARCH 2

Budget Review with the Owego-Apalachin Board of Education, 6 p.m., 5 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

MARCH 3

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections, 9:30 a.m.,

Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development / Planning / Tourism / Agriculture 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety / Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 5

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

“Discipleship Explored” Small Group Series, every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Gospel Chapel, 203 North Ave., Owego. Join them for coffee and dessert. Call 687-4954 or find them on Facebook for more information.

Free Community Meal, every Thursday, social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego.

Saving Energy and Saving Money: How citizens can benefit from New York State’s Energy Programs Free Seminar, 7 p.m., Vestal Public Library, 230 Vestal Parkway East (Route 434), Vestal.

Apalachin Garden Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, Pennsylvania Avenue, Apalachin. The program is about natural flowers and local flora.

Brothers for the Cross (UMM) Monthly breakfast Meeting, 8 a.m., Blue Dolphin Restaurant, Route 434 in Apalachin.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel / ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st Monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 6

VFW Friday Night Special: Prime Rib, Potato, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

Owego Girl Scout Cookie Booth, 6 to 8 p.m., Heather Esposito Photography, 34 Lake St., Owego.

MARCH 7

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

Backyard Biodiversity: Enhancing Habitat on Your Property, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Waterman Conservation Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin.

Owego Girl Scout Cookie Booth, 1 to 3 p.m., Carol’s Coffee Bar, 177 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 9

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

MARCH 10

Sayre Historical Society Annual Dinner to focus on the Junction Canal, 6 p.m., Sayre High School. Deadline for reservations is March 1. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 401, Front Street, Owego.

Tioga County Finance / Legal and Safety Meeting, 4:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative Third Regular Meeting of 2020, 6 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 11

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

Athens Senior Citizens St. Patrick’s Luncheon, noon, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Keystone Avenue, Sayre. Bring a covered dish or dessert, your own table service, and wear green for this event. Coffee will be provided. New members welcome. Any questions, call Dick Biery at (570) 888-3088.

MARCH 12

Free Community Meal, every Thursday, social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 13

VFW Friday Night Special: Boiled Dinner, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

MARCH 14

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

Tioga / Nichols Area Lions Club Book Sale and Soup Lunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with bag sale starting at 12:30 p.m., Lounsberry Methodist Church in Nichols.

Corned Beef or Ham and Cabbage Dinner, noon to 2 p.m., Nichols American Legion, 129 Dean St., Nichols.

National Wild Turkey Federation Annual Banquet, 5 p.m., Owego Treadway, Route 17C, Owego. For information, call Larry at 239-9472 or visit https://events.nwtf.org.

MARCH 15

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

MARCH 16

Owego Apalachin Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m., 5 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

MARCH 17

Alzheimer’s Association Support Group Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

MARCH 18

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

MARCH 19

Free Community Meal, every Thursday, social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego.

American Legion Auxiliary Community Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 401, Front Street, Owego. Meal will include ham and macaroni and cheese, vegetables and dessert for $9.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 20

VFW Friday Night Special: Smoked Pork Chops, Baked Sweet Potato, Baked Beans, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

MARCH 21

From The Forest To The Table: Preserving and Cooking Wild Mushrooms Workshop, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waterman Conservation Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. Presented by Susquehanna Valley Mycological Society.

Candor Community Showcase, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Candor Fire Hall, Candor. Also collecting bottles and cans for the St. Baldrick’s event in Candor.

Rummage and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Little Meadows United Methodist Church, 843 Pennsylvania Ave. / Rte. 858, Little Meadows, Pa. Bag sale begins at 1 p.m. Lunch available.

Spring Craft Show and Bake Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vestal Center United Methodist Church, 478 West Hill Rd., Vestal.

Owego Girl Scout Cookie Booth, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Agway, Owego.

MARCH 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 26

Free Community Meal, every Thursday, social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego.

The Story of the American Woodcock, doors open at 6:15 p.m., program begins at 6:45 p.m., Waterman Conservation Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin.

MARCH 27

VFW Friday Night Special: Chicken Parm with a side of Spaghetti, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

MARCH 28

Nichols American Legion 1624 Grilled Pork Chop Dinner begins at noon, 129 Dean St., Nichols.

MARCH 30

Second Review of Budget with Owego Apalachin Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., 5 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.