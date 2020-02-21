Cure your cabin fever at the Berkshire Free Library’s Puzzles and Paperbacks Sale, planned for Friday, Feb. 21 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Check out the great selection of boxed puzzles donated to the sale and thousands of romance, suspense, mystery, and science fantasy paperbacks, as well as an array of non-fiction including a variety of crafts and other topics. Special to this year’s sale is a large collection of piano scores for your favorite golden oldies from Hank Williams to Irving Berlin.

The sale will be held in the lower level of the Berkshire Community Hall, which is located behind the library at the corner of State Route 38 and Jewett Hill Road.