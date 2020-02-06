Robert M. Fisher nominated as Chairman-elect of Independent Community Bankers of America®

Tioga State Bank is pleased to announce that President and CEO Robert M. Fisher was nominated for the national position of Chairman-elect for the 2020-2021 Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) board of directors. ICBA’s board of directors will vote on the nominations during the 2020 ICBA national convention, ICBA LIVE®, which will be held March 8 to March 12 in Orlando.

Fisher has been involved in ICBA for more than 11 years.

“I am pleased to continue my service to ICBA and advocate for community banking in our nation,” said Fisher, adding, “As community bankers we are dedicated to serving our local communities, and the support of ICBA is critical to that mission.”

Tioga State Bank provides financial services to the Southern Tier of New York State and Northern Pennsylvania with 11 conveniently located offices in Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Tompkins counties. For more information, visit www.tiogabank.com or call 1-888-303-4872.