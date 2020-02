Kailey Signs, of Owego, N.Y., was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at the State University of New York College at Cortland.

Signs is majoring in Early Childhood / Childhood Education. Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average to qualify for Dean’s List.

Signs is the daughter of Brant and Tracy Signs of Owego, and is a 2019 graduate of Owego Free Academy.