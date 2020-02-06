‘Ghosts of the South’ to be presented at the Tioga County Historical Society’s Museum

On Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m., Presentarts and the Tioga County Historical Society (TCHS) will present “Ghosts of the South,” a docudrama written by Judith Present and directed by Bonnie DeForest.

“Ghosts of the South” brings alive the black and white experiences of those who lived through the Civil War. This historical docudrama is powerful and meaningful and helps to keep in mind the human cost of war and slavery.

“The history of slavery is central to understanding America; this play illuminates the human side of this time period through stories of those who have lived it,” TCHS stated in a recent release.

This strong, not-to-be missed event is presented as part of African American History Month at TCHS. Admission is $12 per person at the door, and doors open at 1:30 p.m.

The Tioga County Historical Society is located at 110 Front St. in Owego, N.Y. You can learn more online at www.tiogahistory.org or by calling (607) 687-2460.