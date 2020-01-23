Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of January 19, 2020

Hello, My name is Faith. I’m a young female who came to the shelter as a stray and came in with two kittens! They were presumed mine since I was caring for them when I got here.

I’m a petite little lady who loves attention and can be very demanding for it at times. I love to watch out the window for anything that may move out there, and if you catch me at the right moment you may hear me chattering at the moving objects!

I do love to lay around in the sun and catch my naps there. I would need a home without younger children, as I can be a little sassy at times. If you’re interested in me please stop into Stray Haven and come meet me!

Adoption fee for cats is $75 and includes up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, FIV/FeLV testing, and spay/neuter at the clinic.

Adoption fee for adult dogs is $160 and includes a microchip, up-to-date Rabies, DHPP and Bordetella vaccines, and spay/neuter at the clinic.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, located at 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

View adoptable pets online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. You can also contact them to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay/Neuter Clinic by calling (607) 565-2859.