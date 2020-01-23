Cabin Fever Writing Month at the Candor Free Library

Winter is the perfect time for writing – but even writers get cabin fever. So every Wednesday, from Jan. 29 through March 4, Candor Free Library is opening its doors to scribblers and scribes of all genres for “Cabin Fever Writing Month”.

The Wednesday write-ins are free and provide a perfect opportunity to work on your novel, short stories, poems, or children’s books in the company of other writers. Bring your coffee, your laptop, your pencils, and spiral-bound notebooks. Chocolate will be provided.

Things kick off on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m. with local author Carol Henry and some of the Write Now writers. Come ready to write and with an idea of what you hope to achieve over the month.

Writers are always welcome to hang out and write at the library any time it’s open. But during Cabin Fever Writing Month, the back table will be reserved for group writing at these times and dates; Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon, Feb. 5 from 2 to 4 p.m., Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon, Feb. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m., Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon, and March 4 from 2 to 4 p.m.

If the weather is bad, they won’t meet. To register and for more information, contact Carol Henry at (607) 659-7661 or email to carolhenry@frontiernet.net.