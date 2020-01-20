Maddie’s Pet of the Week for the week of January 19, 2020

This young male’s name is Zak and he has been at Maddie’s Meadows for over four years. He has been patiently waiting for someone to see him who wants to claim him for his or her own.

He would love to find a family that loves him and will find the time to spend with him. He gets lost in the crowd with so many other cats to choose from, yet he waits.

He is quiet and likes to be petted. He likes to get on the top of the cat tower, so you can see him better and maybe, just maybe, you will stop and give him a little attention as you are passing by.

How would you like to be the answer to this little guy’s prayers? Call Nancy at (607) 768-6575 to make an appointment. You could be the one that finally says yes when they see him. You will not regret your decision if you do.

If you would like to donate to help take care of all the kitties that are living at Maddie’s Meadows, please send your checks to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. If you would rather donate food or supplies, please call the aforementioned number to get information on what is needed.