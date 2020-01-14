Chairperson appointed to Tioga County’s IDA

The new decade brings a change to Tioga County Industrial Development Agency (TCIDA) leadership. The TCIDA Board of Directors held their annual organizational meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at which time they voted in the 2020 slate of officers.

Jenny Ceccherelli has been appointed Chairperson of the TCIDA, a position that has been held for the past six years by Ralph Kelsey. Kelsey recently resigned his position on the TCIDA after 22 years of dedicated service.

Pictured, Jenny Ceccherelli has been appointed Chairperson of the TCIDA, a position that has been held for the past six years by Ralph Kelsey. Provided photo.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue the mission of the Tioga County IDA; particularly in advancing job opportunities and focusing on the general prosperity and economic welfare of Tioga County,” stated Ceccherelli.

Ceccherelli was first appointed to the TCIDA as a Board Member in 2017 and also serves as the Chair of the Governance Committee.

The TCIDA meets on the first Wednesday of each month in the Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego.

