Cole earns NASP Safety Manager Certification

Upstate Safety Services, providers of Training, Technical Documentation, and Electrical Safety Services, recently announced that its owner and CEO, Roseann Cole, has completed the course requirements necessary to become a National Association of Safety Professionals (NASP) accredited Certified Safety Manager.

This certification allows Roseann to assist manufacturers and safety personnel in the study of primary workplace safety topics and will enable her to teach them training methodologies that change the way their employees work. Roseann is also qualified to investigate, analyze and document workplace accidents and root cause analysis.

After receiving her certification, Roseann added that she is “even more committed to continuing to help businesses save money through the development of comprehensive safety programs.”

The primary mission of NASP is to provide safety professionals with innovative training opportunities that exceed basic OSHA compliance, as well as professional certifications to assist them in carrying out their safety-related functions with confidence and proven competence.