Luminous Arias: Recent Work by Brian Keeler

Recent Work by Brian Keeler will open on Friday, Jan. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tioga Arts Council, located at 179 Front St. in Owego. This is a new exhibit of landscapes, cityscapes and figurative work by a renowned regional artist, Brian Keeler.

Susquehanna at Owego, Winter Clouds. Provided photo.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, Keeler will give an “Artist Talk” at the arts council beginning at 7 p.m. That evening, the artist will present a slide show on his work, which will focus on melding the artistic, environmental, and historical. This talk is free and open to the public.

Summer- Cayuga Luminosity. Provided photo.

Luminous Arias will be on display at the arts council from Jan. 1 through Jan. 30 on Thursday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment by calling (607) 687-0758. For more information, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org or email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.

Cadis, Pa. – December Field Light. Provided photo.