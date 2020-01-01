Recent Work by Brian Keeler will open on Friday, Jan. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tioga Arts Council, located at 179 Front St. in Owego. This is a new exhibit of landscapes, cityscapes and figurative work by a renowned regional artist, Brian Keeler.
On Thursday, Jan. 9, Keeler will give an “Artist Talk” at the arts council beginning at 7 p.m. That evening, the artist will present a slide show on his work, which will focus on melding the artistic, environmental, and historical. This talk is free and open to the public.
Luminous Arias will be on display at the arts council from Jan. 1 through Jan. 30 on Thursday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment by calling (607) 687-0758. For more information, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org or email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.
Be the first to comment on "Luminous Arias: Recent Work by Brian Keeler"