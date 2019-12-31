‘Battle of the Badge’ Blood Drive taking place Tuesday in Endicott

The Endicott Fire Department and the Endicott Police Department will be co-hosting the Battle of the Badge Blood Drive, in coordination with the American Red Cross, on Dec. 31 at the Red Cross classrooms, located at 620 E. Main St. in Endicott. The blood drive will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

Participants in this year’s Battle of the Badge can choose to donate on behalf of either the Endicott Police Department or the Endicott Fire Department. The winning department will grab social media bragging rights.

One blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives. To learn if you are eligible to donate blood, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/how-to-donate/eligibility-requirements/eligibility-criteria-alphabetical.html.

To learn more or find a blood drive, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcross.org.