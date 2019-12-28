Mayor John Bertoni celebrates his twelfth and final year

In recognition of Mayor John Bertoni’s 12 years of service to the Village of Endicott, the Village Board of Trustees hosted an open house reception from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Local dignitaries, Endicott residents, Village staff and partners from local media outlets attended to celebrate the longtime mayor, whose service to the Village began in 1980 when he was elected as a trustee. His distinguished career in public service also encompasses 10 years as the Town Supervisor for the Town of Union and three years on the Union-Endicott School Board.

Mayor John Bertoni, center, was honored during an open house reception held Dec. 10. Provided photo.

Deputy Broome County Executive Kevin McManus was in attendance to proclaim on behalf of Jason Garnar, that Dec. 10, 2019 be officially named Mayor John Bertoni Day in Broome County.

In March 2019, Bertoni announced that in an effort to focus on his retirement, he would not seek a fourth term as Mayor. In November 2019, it was announced that Linda Jackson would succeed Bertoni beginning in January 2020.