College awarded grant from Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation to support Tioga County students

Tompkins Cortland Community College has received a $15,000 grant from the Owego-based Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation. The money will provide financial assistance to Tioga County residents attending the College during the 2019-20 academic year. Since awarding its first grant to the College in 1986, the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation has provided more than $500,000 to Tompkins Cortland students.

“The Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation has long been a strong supporter of the College and our students from Tioga County,” said Julie Gerg, executive director of the Tompkins Cortland Community College Foundation.

She added, “Hundreds of students have benefited from their generosity. We are extremely grateful for the partnership we have shared with the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation and look forward to continuing to work together to help students from Tioga County succeed.”

All the money from the grant goes directly to students. To be eligible, a student must be a Tioga County resident, must maintain a cumulative G.P.A. of 2.0 while enrolled in a degree program, and must demonstrate financial need. Grant size is based on need, but typically ranges from $400 to $1,000 per year.

The Mildred Faulkner Truman foundation’s mission is to practice responsible stewardship of the charitable trust of its benefactress, Mildred Faulkner Truman, by providing worthwhile grants to qualified charitable organizations that enhance and benefit the residents of Tioga County. Truman was born in Owego in 1897, and lived in Owego until her death in 1983. She served as a director of the Owego National Bank as well as the Tioga County Historical Society. Through successful investments, a substantial estate was accumulated, and upon her death, the Foundation was established.

More information on the aid available to students as a result of the Mildred Faulkner Truman grant is available from the Alumni and Development Office in room 200, or by calling at (607) 844-8222, ext. 4369.