Countdown is on for the Tioga County Fair!

[By JoAnn R. Walter]

Mark your calendar for the Tioga County Fair, scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 15 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego, N.Y.

Get ready for action-packed events, exciting attractions, live entertainment, midway rides, youth exhibits, local vendors, and more, offering something for fair-goers of all ages.

A community tradition since the 1850s, the fair brings five days of family-friendly activities, spotlights our county’s agriculture, and combines long-standing traditions with new experiences. One of the largest fairs in our region, the heart of the Tioga County Fair lies in its agricultural roots.

Tioga County Fair Board President, Eric Johnson, remarked, “We are hoping for good weather this year. Last year, the weather was perfect on Friday, and we had record attendance,” and added, “There is something for everyone, every day at the fair, and we hope for another record attendance.”

General Admission is $16, covering entry, featured events, shows, and rides. Children under 36-inches tall are free. A special Thursday discount applies to seniors and veterans, admission for $12. Grandstand events require full-price admission.

Parking will be available at the Elm Street entrance, conveniently located just behind the fairgrounds. The lot provides easy access to the grandstand gate and includes handicapped parking.

Johnson mentioned, “We will be filling potholes on Elm Street soon,” and added that paving of that section of the road will be completed next year.

Getting ready for the Fair means all hands on deck. Johnson shared that plenty of cleaning and painting is happening now, one month away from opening day, with more to be accomplished. On the Monday after July 4, rodeo preparations were underway.

Track preparations are also underway for the New York Sire Stakes, which will take place at the fairgrounds on Aug. 8. Fair organizers invite you to this exciting event and to potentially witness another new track record for 2026.

The Fair Board consists of 11 members who come from all corners of Tioga County, and Johnson said, “We are a working board of dedicated volunteers,” noting that fairgoers will find board members pitching in at various events all during Fair Week.

Looking ahead, a new barn will be constructed next year at the Fairgrounds. Johnson explained that long-time Agricultural Society Board Vice President Charley Truman, who passed away last year on Aug. 11 right after the fair concluded, had always wanted a barn big enough for barrel racing and horse activities for 4-H youth.

Johnson noted, “Most of the funding has come in for it, although more funding is needed,” and added that the new barn will honor Charley’s legacy to the fair.

The fair kicks off on Tuesday with Agriculture and Family Day, where admission is free. Each day of the Fair features the best of Tioga County’s 4H and FFA. Enjoy walking around the grounds, strolling through the buildings to see farm animals, or stopping by an exhibition or show. Tuesday will also feature the Pork Chop BBQ, a performance by Bob White, and even square dancing!

The Midway and rides open on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Gillette Shows is returning to the Fair again this year. A premiere event at the Fair, the Demolition Derby, starts at 7 p.m. in the Grandstands.

On Thursday, get ready for more Grandstands excitement with Dash for Cash at 5 p.m. and the Broken B Rodeo at 7 p.m.

Friday brings the Power Wheels Derby for youth at 6:15 p.m., and the final Demolition Derby round at the Grandstands at 7 p.m.

And then on Saturday, the Grandstands feature the not-to-miss Out of Field Tractor Pulls starting at 1 p.m., the East Coast Pro Wrestlers performing two shows at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and the New York Hot Farms Pulling Series at 7 p.m. Rides and Midway open at noon on Saturday.

And, calling all ladies, the Fair is featuring the Powder Puff Derby this year!

And, of course, there is always classic Fair food to look forward to, and you will always find something amusing at the Fair, like an animated chicken display and the Tallest Cornstalk contest. Vendors will have live demonstrations, such as grilling techniques, and a magician will be walking around the Midway, dazzling you with incredible tricks.

Be sure to stop by the Arts and Craft Barn, which puts the spotlight on local makers and crafters. From baking and canning, painting and photography, quilting and sewing, honey and maple syrup, plus more—there will be multiple categories to browse.

A key to the success of the Fair is its volunteers, and there is a call for more volunteers to fill shifts throughout Fair Week. Interested individuals can complete a volunteer application on the Fair website.

Exhibitors, vendors, and crafters are welcome to apply via the website at https://tiogacofair.com. All fairgoers can visit the website for ongoing updates.