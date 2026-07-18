Spencer’s 114th Annual Picnic takes place July 30-August 1

“Spencer Through the Ages” is the theme of this year’s Spencer Picnic, which kicks off its annual celebration at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 with a Spaghetti Dinner followed by the Brian Hughes Band at the Pond at 6:30 p.m. The dinner will be held in the Spencer Municipal Building, and the Band, sponsored by Inspire SVE, will be across the street in the Nichols Park Pond Gazebo.

Festivities will continue in Nichols Park on Friday, July 31, from 6–10 p.m. with the much-loved Bingo games, food booths, arts, crafts, and other festival vendors, as well as midway games. Additionally, the Little Miss and Mr. Pageant will be held, and a Golden Pageant for seniors aged 60 and older. Entrants from Spencer, Van Etten, and Candor are welcome to participate. And be sure to bring your dancing shoes, because after these events there will be line dancing at 8 p.m. with Becky Snyder.

The annual Panther Prowl 5k Run/Walk is the first event on Saturday, August 1, with check-in at Nichols Park starting at 7 a.m. The Vintage Car Show begins at 9 a.m. and will be set up until 2 p.m. at 13 Academy St.; any cars wanting to be in the 11 a.m. parade are welcome (email to spencerpicnic2026@gmail.com to register for the parade).

No pre-registration is required for the car show, so bring your snazzy wheels to Spencer Saturday morning. Twenty trophies will be awarded.

The famous Mount Olive Masonic Lodge BBQ will be awaiting hungry festival goers at the parade’s end, noon until gone. Hot Dragz Food Truck and the Spencer-Candor Lions Club food pavilion will be open as well.

New for 2026 will be the Mechanical Bull Ride, Exotic Petting Zoo, and Lawn Mower Race. Returning for another year are many traditional favorites: Firefighter’s Waterball Competition, Dunk Tank, 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament, Bingo, Bouncy Houses, Craft and Festival Vendors, Midway Games and Prizes (including the Grand Prize of $400 gift certificate to Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg, Pa.), a Silent Auction, Cookie Wheel, and more.

Music Events and a Talent Show will be held throughout the day, and from 6:30 until 9 p.m., Bonnie Lee and the New Country Express will perform on the Gene Reynolds Stage, sponsored by Visions Federal Credit Union. Picnic finale fireworks will light up the sky starting at 9:30 p.m.

To be in the parade, register for the talent show or any of the above competitions or events, or to check the events and schedules or volunteer your services, go to “Spencer Picnic 2026” on Facebook. Questions may be sent to spencerpicnic2026@gmail.com.

Organizers exclaimed, of the event, “It is with special thanks to the Spencer Chamber of Commerce, the Spencer-Candor Lions Club, the Village of Spencer, and many generous local businesses, organizations, and volunteers for enabling this 114th Annual Spencer Picnic to be held.”