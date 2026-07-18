Save the Date: Farm Bureau hosting Pork Chop BBQ on August 11

The Tioga Farm Bureau will once again host the Youth Pork Chop BBQ at the Tioga County Fair on Aug. 11, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event is being held in conjunction with the Free Agricultural Day at the Fair. The meal costs $15.00 and includes a pork chop, baked beans, apple sauce, cole slaw, and a cookie. Pre-sale is encouraged, as a limited number will be available the day of the event. Proceeds from this event will be donated to Tioga County 4-H and FFA.

Plenty of agricultural-related activities from 4-H and FFA Chapters around Tioga County will occur during the day; the Youth Horse, Goat and Sheep Shows will also take place. Tioga County Soil and Water, the Farm Bureau, and the Ag Resource Group will have exhibits showcasing Tioga County. Last year’s event raised over $8,500 for these two organizations.

If you are interested in tickets, purchase them from 4-H or FFA members (Owego and Tioga chapters). You can also pick them up from one of several stores in Tioga County: Route 96 Power and Paddle (Candor), Ward and Van Scoy (Owego), Frisbie Farms (Halsey Valley), Home Central (Owego and Candor), Johnson’s Pools (Owego), and Engelbert Farm Store (Nichols).

Email Jake Brown with any questions and sponsorship opportunities at wmjbrown@gmail.com.