Annual Sundaes at the Farm: Family Event Showcases Tioga County’s Agricultural Roots at HayDay Farm

The Tioga County Agricultural Resource Group presents Sundaes at the Farm on Sunday, July 19, from noon until 3 p.m. Bring the whole family for an afternoon of free ice cream sundaes, hands-on learning stations about farm operations, a chance to meet the Hayes Farm Family, and live music.

Kids (and grown-ups) can explore, learn, and have fun on a real working dairy farm. This year, Sundaes at the Farm is hosted by the Hayes Family at HayDay Farm, 37 Hayes Road, Richford, N.Y. 13835.

As in past years, there will be self-guided barn tours with the farmers on hand to answer questions, farm animals, educational displays, food and activities. There will be free ice cream sundaes with toppings made from local ingredients, along with other samples of dairy products.

Every year, hundreds of people travel the country roads of Tioga County to attend Sundaes at the Farm and celebrate the agricultural roots of Tioga County on a working dairy farm. This is a fun way to spend the day, a great way to get to know your local farmers and to learn about local agriculture.

The event is hosted by the Tioga County Agricultural Resource Group (TC ARG), a county association made up of representatives from several Tioga County organizations and farmers who collaborate on agricultural initiatives and events.

Check them out on Facebook at Tioga County Agricultural Resource Group for updates and more information.

HayDay Farm is a working farm, so attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable footwear and clothing for walking around the farm and in the barns.