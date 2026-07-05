Sister Phyllis McGuire’s Legacy Remembered

[By JoAnn R. Walter]

Sister Phyllis McGuire, a devoted Sister of Mercy, passed away on May 3, 2026 in New Jersey. She was 90 years old. Sister Phyllis served as the previous Director at Tioga County Rural Ministries (TCRM) in Owego, and prior to Sister Mary O’Brien’s arrival in 2012.

According to the Sisters of Mercy, Sister Phyllis touched the lives and hearts of many and will be remembered for her deep faith, compassion, and steadfast service to others.

Owego resident Georgeanne Eckley volunteered in the office at TCRM when Sister Phyllis served as Director, and had remained friends through the years.

Georgeanne remarked, “TCRM has been blessed with phenomenal women to run it.”

The Sisters of Mercy explained that Sister Phyllis felt a call to religious life and a desire to become a Sister of Mercy from a young age. Her dream, however, was delayed when she married and became a mother, a role that she cherished. The heartbreaking death of Phyllis’ six-year-old daughter shaped her spiritual journey. She also had a son, David.

Phyllis served in the U.S. Navy Reserves from 1956 to 1960, and worked in the public sector for many years. Her marriage was eventually annulled.

In 1989, Sister Phyllis, then aged 53, answered the call she had long carried, and in 1996, she professed her final vows and embraced her vocation as a Sister of Mercy.

Sister Phyllis served in various roles throughout her 36 years as a Sister of Mercy, and one being as Director of TCRM, which the Sisters of Mercy described as, “Her most impactful ministry.”

Sister Phyllis served as Vice President of TCRM for six years and then as Director for twelve. It was there, the Sisters of Mercy noted, that she became a visible sign of mercy and hope for people in need, and where she advocated tirelessly for the poor and marginalized.

In recognition of her extraordinary contributions, the Owego Lions Club named Sister Phyllis the 2008-09 “Woman of the Year.”

Georgeanne added, “Sister Phyllis really enjoyed working in the Owego area,” and commented that Sister Phyllis also loved living in her country rental home located on West Creek Road.

Apalachin resident Carol Hines, who volunteered at TCRM during Sister Phyllis’ tenure, fondly reminisced, “She really impressed me, and she was just so lovely and kind.”

Carol recalled a time when Sister Phyllis once said of the people seeking help at TCRM, “I can always see the face of Jesus on people.”

While the majority of people arrived to shop in the food pantry or pick up personal care items or clothing, Carol called to mind one man who asked for help in getting to work. Sister Phyllis, who did not want to turn the man away, came up with an option. She purchased a bicycle and presented it to the man.

Georgeanne recalls that Sister Phyllis always went above and beyond in her role at TCRM, and shared, “She drove to remote areas of the county to deliver food and necessities to home-bound seniors.”

Plus, Georgeanne noted, it gave Sister Phyllis a reason to drive.

Georgeanne chuckled, “She really loved to drive, and loved cars, too. She actually talked a lot about cars, and once worked at a car dealership.”

Georgeanne mentioned that Sister Phyllis enjoyed taking families and children on shopping trips, too, and mostly at back-to-school time to purchase clothing. And, it was also another chance to drive.

Additionally, Georgeanne said, Sister Phyllis looked forward to her visits to Riverview Manor, where she distributed gifts at special occasions, like shamrocks on St. Patrick’s Day and flowers for the Easter season.

Sister Mary O’Brien, TCRM’s current Executive Director, explained that there are notable ministries that TCRM manages today that were originally developed or enhanced during the time of Sister Phyllis’ tenure.

Examples of long-term ministries include a ramp-building program, registering families for food during Thanksgiving and Christmas, and starting a Back-to-School program in 2000.

Also started during Sister Phyllis’ tenure, Sister Mary expressed, “To this day, area churches are extremely involved in Giving Tree and Angel Tree programs, and some churches, families and organizations adopt families for Christmas.”

In September of 2011, Sister Phyllis wrote, in part, “My vision for TCRM’s future is that this ministry will go on to serve the needy in Tioga County and will always have the resources to meet the needs of our people. As times get tougher, my vision is that TCRM will be up for the struggle, and with the help of generous benefactors and grants. There will be no one turned away and no needs unmet, and by everyone working together, it will make a difference.”

Sister Mary remarked, “It seems to me, that, to this day, the vision of Sister Phyllis has been fulfilled, and thanks to our amazing community.”