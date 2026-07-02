Readers’ Column for the week of June 28, 2026

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24 hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. Please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer. We will not run comments that cannot be reduced to 100 words.

Can someone please advise who to call in the town of Owego for a recurring garbage-burning complaint? Any idea how the authorities will address this? Thank you.

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A question for you folks: If somebody parks their camper mostly on your property, a little bit on theirs, but the hitch is on your side, can you hitch your truck up to it and just take it away? Can you do that? Thank you.

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God does not send anybody to hell. It’s their choice.

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It’s Sunday evening, very nice out except for a neighbor burning garbage—literally garbage. Is that legal to burn with cinder blocks around it? At least it’s not windy out. Just wondering, anybody?

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Is there someone out there that a senior citizen can talk to? I have rude neighbors, and they’re on my property, destroying my property. I called for help, and nobody seems to be there. I don’t know what to do, and this person is very mean. But you know, she’s scary. I’m scared. I have nobody.

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This is regarding Friday night’s festivities for the Strawberry Festival. We are very frustrated and disappointed that all the parking on Main Street was restricted, and there’s absolutely no reason for that to be done, period. The events with the parade are on Saturday. It makes a lot of sense, but Friday night makes it very difficult for older, senior people to come down to enjoy the festivities. That needs to be reconsidered for next year. We need to make our village accessible and welcoming to all!

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Tioga County was very well represented in the New York State track and field championships. A special congratulations to Logan Aman from Candor, section 4 record holder, undefeated in the 100 meters, who also won the 200 meters in the state. And then Tioga Center’s Gavin Albrecht, a two-time state champion in the pole vault. And then Vida Rossi, the 100 meters in long jump, and Stella Palladino, for Owego, in the 100 meters. Congratulations, excellent job! Best of luck in the near future!

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I am asking if anyone knows where Tioga County residents can take documents for shredding. I know Visions occasionally hosts events, but none are scheduled. Thank you.

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Are there any podiatrists in the Owego area? There is a great need for one.

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Just wondering why school officials feel the need to take down nearly a dozen beautiful trees in front of OFA?

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Would like to give a BIG THANK YOU to Jared Martin and his crew for cutting down, free of charge, two dangerous dead trees at the Trout Ponds. At a meeting before he was hurt, he said he would cut them down, and true to his word he did! Furthermore those who were concerned that he was being compensated, he wasn’t! There are five more trees that need to be brought down if you would like to step up!

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I would like to see some senior citizen apartments and/or communities built in Broome and Tioga County. It would be great for seniors who need to sell their homes for a simpler way of life.

National Political Viewpoints

Trump blames vandals for the reflection pool’s condition. He also said that people were throwing fertilizer into the reflection pool. That’s why it turned green. He said, “It’s not my fault.” Well, no; nothing ever is. He’s talking about somebody cut a slit 269 feet long, and then he exaggerated it to 350 feet long. The reporters asked him, “Well, how could that be done; you’ve got all these police around Washington, DC, and the National Guard.” He has no decent answer for that. He’s such an idiot, but people follow him. You know how smart that makes you look, or not.

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Fraud mastermind sentenced to 41 and a half years in Minnesota. I think they should get life. Any one of those politicians behind this fraud should get life. Anyone caught cheating in an election should get life. They are elected officials; if you want to be a crook, you shouldn’t be in there. Get them the hell out and get an honest person in there. They need to clean up California and clean up New York in the worst way. It’s time to end this and clean them out. Put them in prison for the rest of their life because they don’t give a damn about their people.

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I’d like to discuss the latest effort to raise the retirement age for Social Security. If you’re going to raise the retirement age for Social Security, at least make it only for those who made in excess of $100,000 a year. That would allow enough money to fix it and allow us poor folks a chance for survival. Thank you.

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Imagine, if you will, flipping a coin 24,000 times and having it always land on heads; you have entered the California elections.

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It is obvious that the Democratic Party has set up a system to funnel hundreds of billions of dollars to migrants in our country with the sole intent of overthrowing the constitutional Republic of the United States. — Mama Gump

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President Trump is trying his best to give this country back to the people, and half of the country is too stupid to appreciate it. — Studebaker Hawk

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Democrats like Bernie Sanders are fuming and green-eyed monsters of envy. Elon Musk made 4,400 of his employees millionaires and himself a trillionaire with his SpaceX IPO. Many of his employees elected to take payment in the form of stock. Unlike the insider trading of Bernie and other congressmen, Elon did it legally. He will pay 37% of his income in federal taxes. Multimillionaire Bernie paid 1% and had a federal salary of $174,000. Go figure, Bernie must be a genius of an investor. It is time to stop the green-eyed monsters and concentrate them in reeducation camps, a.k.a. elementary schools.

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“And Trump’s renovation of the Reflecting Pool by the Lincoln Memorial is having the effect experts warned of. Because of the dark paint on the floor of the pool, the sun heats the water up even faster than it did before, and the resulting algae bloom has turned the pool bright green. Today, workers poured hydrogen peroxide into the pool to try to kill the algae.” — Heather Cox Richardson, June 16, 2026.