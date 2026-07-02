Letter: Happy 250th Birthday, America

It is easy to take for granted the blessings and opportunities that American citizens have enjoyed since the signing of the Declaration of Independence 250 years ago. This does not negate the hardships endured in our quest “to form a more perfect union.” But too often we forget to embrace America’s achievements. The Declaration and, subsequently, the Constitution granted power to Americans, individually and collectively, to succeed as a nation, and within that nation. That’s the United States of America at 250 where the journey continues for all to reach perfection.

But do not forget, or take for granted, the sacrifice of those who fought for our freedom. Don’t forget those who grew this America, from the Atlantic to the Pacific and beyond, by purchase, by battle, and by negotiation. Don’t forget that we have fought against our own families to end slavery and embark on the long road to healing. We survived depressions where basic survival was not guaranteed. We won two World Wars and helped the defeated stabilize vast parts of the world. We suffered through the Cold War, Viet Nam, the turmoil of the sixties and early seventies, and all the tensions of that era.

Through all of this, the United States of America has been the home of more freedom, more opportunity, more tolerance, and more community than any other nation on Earth.

Through booms and busts; heroes and villains; weak and strong leaders; and the passing and later repealing of bad laws, we have stayed the course on our journey toward perfection. People, who, at one time, were not allowed to vote, can now rise to any level of government they aspire to and as far as their abilities can carry them. There is no other country on Earth where everyone has the unrestricted right and opportunity to try, to fail, and to try again. To lose sight of the power of opportunity is to lose access to all the blessings bestowed on Americans.

This amazing country is moving forward, improving—sometimes slowly, sometimes rapidly—while always guaranteeing our right to think, speak, and live the way we want.

Reflecting on these things, I can only ask for one thing: If it be your wish, God, please keep these blessings coming.

Sincerely,

Joseph Shortino

Owego, New York