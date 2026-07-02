Tioga County Property Transactions

On June 17, 2026, property located at S Apalachin N/S, Town of Owego, from Steven Gilli to Ava Hubbard and Kole Schmerder for $265,000.

On June 17, 2026, property located at 2 Hog Hollow Rd., Town of Richford, from Damian Fenton and Timothy Roy to Logan and Timothy Roy for $200,000.

On June 17, 2026, property located at 75 Russell Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Linda Tijerina to Scott and Jessica Berghorn for $290,000.

On June 17, 2026, property located at 43 Delphine St., Village of Owego, from Ockie Flint to Anthony and Samantha Eschler for $135,000.

On June 17, 2026, property located at 12276 Rt. 38B, Town of Berkshire, from Glenda Clark to Iewehnaraks Silver for $298,000.

On June 18, 2026, property located at 11 Holmes Ave., Town of Owego, from Lisa Toton to Deseree Zuhome for $300,000.

On June 18, 2026, property located at 138 Ballou Rd., Tioga, from Joshua Harrington to Kimberley Robie for $151,000.

On June 19, 2026, property located at 32 Iris Dr., Town of Owego, from Joseph Karpel to Emma Cooper for $90,756.45.

On June 22, 2026, property located at 73 William St., Village of Owego, from Robert Anthony Skope Estate to Timoteo and Marisol Morales for $20,000.

On June 22, 2026, property located at Sam Brown Road, Town of Barton, from Carolyn Chauncey to Deedra and Michael Kaake for $66,000.