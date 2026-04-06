Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of March 23, 2026 through March 29, 2026 there were 181 calls for service, one traffic ticket was issued, and the department responded to four motor vehicle accidents. There was one mental health hold reported.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Billy J. Morrison, 30, Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Tioga County Probation. Morrison was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office pending further court proceedings.

Scott T. Winston, 33, Owego, N.Y., was arrested on Aggravated Family Offense (Felony) and Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (Felony) following a investigation of a Domestic Violence Incident on Woodlawn Avenue. Winston was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Court and held on $2,000 Cash or $4,000 Bail Bond. Further court proceedings are pending.

Kaleb M. Clark, 20, Owego, N.Y., was arrested on Rape in the Second Degree (D Felony) following an investigation of a Sexual Offense. Clark was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Court and held on $20,000 Cash or $40,000 Bail Bond. Further court proceedings are pending.