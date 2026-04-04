Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga Celebrates Disability Awareness Month with Community-Focused Events

[Written and submitted by Gabriella Ayers]

March marks Disability Awareness Month, and Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga is taking the opportunity to shine a light on inclusion, advocacy, and the importance of supporting individuals of all abilities throughout the community.

Throughout the month, Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga has been actively promoting awareness by hosting events, sharing resources, and encouraging meaningful conversations about the challenges and achievements of individuals living with disabilities. The organization, known for its commitment to serving vulnerable populations, is using this time to emphasize that every individual deserves respect, opportunity, and a voice.

Staff and participants involved in Catholic Charities’ OPWDD (Office for People with Developmental Disabilities) programs have been at the forefront of these efforts. Activities have included community outings, community events, and educational sessions designed to celebrate abilities rather than limitations. These events not only foster personal growth and confidence but also help build stronger connections between participants and the broader community.

“Disability Awareness Month is about recognizing the value that every person brings to our community,” said Program Director of Community-Based Services, Gabriella Ayres from Catholic Charities. “It’s important that we continue to break down barriers and create spaces where everyone feels included and supported.”

Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga hosted a Pancake Fundraiser in the month of March. At this event, Gabriella Ayres stated, “It was a great outcome to see the individuals we support come together and engage in meaningful conversation with community members was amazing. Moments like these remind us how important connection and inclusion are.”

Community members have also been encouraged to get involved by attending events, volunteering, and learning more about how they can support inclusive initiatives year-round. By raising awareness and promoting understanding, Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga hopes to inspire lasting change that extends well beyond the month of March.

As Disability Awareness Month continues, Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga remains dedicated to its mission of empowering individuals and families, ensuring that everyone, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to thrive.