Where Hospitality Meets Opportunity; Tioga County Chamber Highlights Best Western and Hampton Inn in March 2026 Business Spotlight

[By Wendy Post]

On Thursday, March 12, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce recognized Best Western Owego Inn and Hampton Inn Owego as the featured businesses for the March 2026 Business Spotlight. The reason for the spotlight, according to Tioga Chamber CEO and President Sabrina Henriques, is to recognize the business for its continued contributions to the region’s hospitality industry and economic growth.

According to Henriques, Chris Patel, owner and general manager, played a key role in strengthening the local landscape. Specifically, Henriques stated, was the work he did to bring Aldi and Taco Bell to the region.

Patel noted that he approached Aldi a few years ago and then reached out to Taco Bell.

“It took two years to bring Aldi in,” he said of the former Treadway Conference Center property, and added, “I had a couple back out, but I stayed connected to it.”

Regarding hospitality, Henriques views Patel as a leader in this field.

“The hospitality industry plays a vital role in supporting tourism, business travel, and local events,” said Henriques, adding, “Chris Patel’s investment in our community goes far beyond his hotels; his vision and willingness to reinvest in Owego have helped bring new opportunities and amenities that benefit residents and visitors alike.”

During the March 12 Spotlight recognition, the Chamber was also joined by Brian Perkins, business relationship advisor for Visions Federal Credit Union, the sponsor for the Business Spotlight feature provided through the chamber.

As a chamber member for ten years, the visions representative noted that these are “feel good” events.

“Visions is all about the communities we serve,” said Perkins.

Henriques couldn’t agree more. “It is the support from Visions that makes this happen,” she said of the Business Spotlight recognition and event.

To learn more about chamber events and activities, you can visit them online at www.tiogachamber.com or call (607) 687-7335.