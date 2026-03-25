Letter: A delightful show!

Dear Editor,

On March 15, my wife and I attended a concert at the State Theater in Ithaca. Featured was the Ukrainian orchestra, “The Lord of the Song.” They are an international group, apparently touring the U.S Played were several of the works of Hans Zimmer, famous for many show tunes, instantly recognizable.

In addition, a unique light show accompanied the performance. Being seated in the balcony and about 10 rows back, we were privy to bursts of light circles on the ceiling, which I think those below us could not see. There were also light bars on the edge of the stage, as well as strung lights from above. Though they were bright and ever-changing, I do not think they were distracting. A large screen behind the orchestra displayed graphics that complemented the music.

Tunes played included themes from “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Game of Thrones,” James Bond, and others. The music was amazing. Several of the pieces included individual performances by singers and highlighted several instruments, like violins, cello, flute/piccolo, piano, and horns.

For me, it all ended too soon. Although I do not know their upcoming performance schedule, I am sure they will be well received.

Sincerely,

Richard “Dick” Winston

Owego, N.Y.