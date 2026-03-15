America’s 250 Celebratory Contest launched for Owego Elementary students

Third through fifth-grade students at Apalachin and Owego Elementary Schools are invited to celebrate America’s independence and the United States’ semiquincentennial occurring on July 4, 2026.

One of America’s most famous, historic and revered symbols is THE LIBERTY BELL. Owego has its own Liberty Bell, a wooden-carved replica of the real bell, which was created by high school students and is on display at the Village of Owego offices.

To enter the contest, students can submit one or more of the following creative products to the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation in Owego by May 15: A Poem, Prose/Essay (no more than 250 words), Drawing and/or Painting. All entries should support the theme, “Let Freedom Ring: Celebrating America’s Liberty, Justice, Beauty, and Independence.”

Products should be of the student’s own creation and not AI generated. The contest runs from March 15 to May 15. All submissions should be on a single sheet of 8 x 11 paper with the student’s name, school, and grade on the back. Each student will receive an official America 250 Owego Recognition Certificate, and the top two in each grade will receive an additional prize.

Submit to the sponsor, Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation, Inc. at 34 1/2 Lake St., Owego, N.Y. 13827.

The Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation promotes youth development in citizenship, community engagement, servant leadership, and the appreciation of local history.

For more information, contact Bob Bassett at the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation, Inc. by email to chbyouthfoundation37@gmail.com.