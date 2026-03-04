Tioga County Property Transactions

On Feb. 17, 2026, property located at 244 Hartwell Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Nathan Sessions to Misty Underwood for $72,000.

On Feb. 17, 2026, property located at 4533 Foster Valley Rd., Town of Owego, from Charles Hill III by ATTY in Fact and Rachel Noce as ATTY in Fact to Matthew and Margaret Pomes for $395,000.

On Feb. 17, 2026, property located at Perry Road, Town of Richford, from Brian Laporte to Thomas Brown for $50,900.

On Feb. 17, 2026, property located at Perry Road, Town of Richford, from Brian Laporte to Robert Rounseville for $31,000.

On Feb. 17, 2026, property located at 21 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Patterson Court LLC to William Vandyke for $75,000.

On Feb. 17, 2026, property located at 9 Standish Rd., Town of Owego, from Joseph and Amy Rafferty to Melissa Decker for $364,000.

On Feb. 17, 2026, property located at 21 King Point Circle, from Todd and Debra Lennox to Joseph and Amy Rafferty for $450,000.

On Feb. 17, 2026, property located at 204 Candor Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Alex and Amy Parillo to Amichai and Claire Lichtenstein for $445,000.

On Feb. 17, 2026, property located at 7 Murphy Lane, Town of Newark Valley, from William Attia to Joseph and Kristine Tomazin for $5,500.

On Feb. 17, 2026, property located at 483 Michigan Hill Rd., Town of Richford, from Christine Miller to Brendan Comfort for $143,700.

On Feb. 19, 2026, property located at 6 Johnson St., Village of Waverly, from Derek Bowman to Cristina Moreno and James Hall for $190,000.

On Feb. 19, 2026, property located at 126 Del Mauro Rd., from Holly Gaspard to Clifford and Danielle Switzer $110,000.

On Feb. 23, 2026, property located at 364 Front St., Village of Owego, from Nancy Graham to Daniel and Karen Mehring for $429,000.

On Feb. 23, 2026, property located at 93 Tilbury Rd., Town of Owego, from Jack and Peggy Rood to Julie and Joseph Lakin for $310,000.

On Feb. 24, 2026, property located at 1826 Rt. 79, Town of Richford, from Mohamed, Azimuden, and Kamaludin Rahim, to Bibi W., Kamaludin, Mohamed, and Bibi A. Rahim for $97,000.

On Feb. 24, 2026, property located at Mill Street, Town of Richford, from Vernon II and Michelle Gehm to Richard Perry Jr. and Dawn Perry for $2,000.

On Feb. 24, 2026, property located at 29 Brookside Ave., East, Town of Owego, from Cynthia Wheeland to Kenneth and Colleen Rosser for $178,500.

On Feb. 24, 2026, property located at 4 West Ave., Village of Owego, from Samuel and Anna Reeves to OV MMD LLC for $75,000.

On Feb. 24, 2026, property located at 21 Franklin Ave., Village of Newark Valley, from Michael Bennett to Matthew Kistner and Katia D’arcy for $195,000.

On Feb. 24, 2026, property located at 395 Crumtown Rd., Town of Spencer, from Wayne Davenport to First Grantee: Edgar Van Scoy for $350,000.