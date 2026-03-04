Tioga County Legislature disburses $120K in weed tax to Waverly

[By Matt Freeze]

OWEGO — The Tioga County Legislature voted to accept and distribute $120,000 in cannabis sales tax revenue to Waverly at its special meeting last Thursday morning.

County Administrator Jackson Bailey II said county officials hadn’t budgeted for the receipt of those funds since they weren’t sure what would come in.

“We do have to provide 75% of the distribution back to the towns and villages where the cannabis dispensary is located,” Bailey said.

With $160,000 received, the county is disbursing $120,000.

Legislator Bill Standinger said he felt that the state was foolish to allow the sale of cannabis in the first place.

“But, given the fact that it’s occurred and there’s money to be distributed, I’m okay with the way it’s being distributed,” he said.

Chairman Tracy Monell noted the Waverly dispensary is the only one in the county. “Nice going, (Legislator) Andy (Aronstam).”

“We love it,” Aronstam said.

Legislator David Cantella said he agreed with Standinger’s perspective.

“I don’t know if we can count on it in the future, and it may cause more problems than (money) we’re taking in,” Cantella said. “It just doesn’t seem like the right path, but it’s the state, and we’ve got to recognize it.”

Aronstam said the village trustee’s perspective was that, given New York State had decided to legalize and regulate cannabis, local elected officials needed to do what was best for the village within those parameters.

“No one was in favor of legalizing cannabis, but if it was going to be legalized, you might as well take advantage of what the state gives you,” Aronstam said.

Legislator Jo Ellen Rose said she would like to see stronger measures to prevent marketing the products to young people.

Mayor Keith Correll said Friday the money goes directly into the general fund, and the money received so far has been helpful with things such as offsetting the tax revenue loss from the revaluation of Elderwood.

(Matt Freeze is a Senior Writer with the Sayre Morning Times.)