Editorial: From Homeless to Hope- Housing Changes Everything

Contributed by Catholic Charities of Tompkins/ Tioga —

Did you know that right here at home, lives are being rebuilt every day in Tioga County? A family finds safe housing. A senior receives a warm meal. A young person gains support and direction. An individual facing mental health challenges finds stability.

Many of these stories begin at Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga.

This month, we’re launching a new series, “Did You Know?”, to spotlight the programs serving our community right here at home. Each month, we’ll feature one of our services to help you better understand and share the work happening in Tioga County.

Our neighbors deserve to know help is here. And, because this work continues only when our community chooses to support it.

Who We Are

Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga is a local human services organization dedicated to supporting vulnerable individuals and strengthening families across Tioga County. Our programs exist for one reason: to move people from crisis to stability. They include: Tioga Outreach Center, Youth Empowerment Support Services, Nutrition Outreach Education Program, Developmental Disabilities Services, Food Pantry, Community Kitchen and Food Rescue, Transitional Housing, Housing Counseling, and ACCES-VR.

Without a safe place to live, nothing else works. This month, we’ll begin with Housing.

When someone loses housing, everything unravels. Sleep becomes uncertain, work becomes unstable, children struggle in school, and mental health declines.

For someone experiencing homelessness or fleeing domestic violence, safe housing isn’t just shelter. It’s stability, dignity, and a fresh start.

At Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga, our Housing Program provides transitional housing for homeless men, transitional housing for homeless women (or a woman with one child), rapid re-housing support throughout Tioga County, and OMH-supported housing for individuals facing mental health challenges.

Residents receive case management, life skills training, budgeting support, and guidance in navigating health and human services and employment opportunities. Our mission is simple: Provide a safe, warm, welcoming living space while preparing residents for a future of self-sufficiency.

This program is important, and it works.

A woman fleeing domestic violence now lives independently for the first time in her life.

A homeless family with two children now lives safely in their own apartment, and those children are thriving in school.

Individuals battling addiction and mental health challenges have regained stability and are successfully supporting themselves.

Each year, dozens of people transition from homelessness to permanent housing. None of this happens without financial support.

Your Donation Changes the Story

Donations go directly to housing costs, client necessities, case management, and the supportive services that help people break the cycles.

A gift of $50 helps cover essentials that keep someone stable. , $100 helps support housing-related expenses. $250 or more helps move someone closer to independence.

Helping individuals achieve stability strengthens the local economy, and every dollar donated stays local. Everyone deserves a safe place to sleep, and you can help make that happen.

Please consider donating. Scan the QR code to give securely online. Or stop in or mail your gift to: 932 West River Rd., P.O. Box 69, Nichols, N.Y. 13812,

because sometimes the difference between homelessness and hope is a community that chooses to act.

That community is you. Action begins with us.