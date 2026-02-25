Police: Waverly man destroyed hotel TV, threw woman

[By Matt Freeze]

SAYRE BOROUGH — Charges have been filed against a 34-year-old Waverly man after police said he threw a woman and destroyed a lamp and TV, resulting in blood throughout a guest room Jan. 30 at the Best Western hotel.

Court documents said Dennis Joseph Blanchette was charged by Sayre Borough Police Officer Carter Pries with two counts of criminal mischief, one count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pries said he was called to the Best Western at around 10 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, Pries said he made contact with a woman who said she was in a room with her friend and her friend’s boyfriend when she had her hair pulled and was thrown to the ground.

Pries said he and Sayre officers Thomas Zebrowski, Colie Stone and Zach Hatch went to the room, where they made contact with Blanchette.

There were also officers from the Athens Borough Police Department present, Pries said.

While in the hotel room, police said they observed a destroyed lamp with blood all over it, blood on the walls and bed, and a smashed television, also with blood on it.

Blanchette’s girlfriend reportedly denied having been hit by Blanchette, and that her friend “came on to her boyfriend, Blanchette, which resulted in Blanchette throwing her off of him,” Pries said.

Police said that upon speaking with Blanchette, who was reportedly heavily intoxicated, he said that he had punched the TV and the lamp.

Police said they observed lacerations on his hands consistent with the smashed TV and blood throughout the room.

Marijuana and associated paraphernalia were in plain view throughout the room, which police said Blanchette had taken ownership of.

Police said Best Western staff wanted the three individuals removed from the property, and the three were taken home by family members.

Total damages amounted to $1,015, police said.

Blanchette is slated to appear on March 10 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.

(Matt Freeze is a senior writer for The Morning Times.)