Readers’ Column for the week of February 15, 2026

To all people who doubt the accuracy and validity of elections, I suggest going to your local Board of Elections to volunteer as an election inspector. Democracy is a governance of the people and by the people; participation is necessary for it to function properly.

~

The insane can’t recognize insanity; it just appears normal.

~

We have so many empty structures in Apalachin. Sure would like to see some businesses move in, like UPS, nail shops, and other everyday places that would be convenient.

~

I’m glad another reader mentioned people riding right on your bumper; it seems to happen very often. When going to work early, I’m doing the speed limit and often get some speed demons with their high beams on right on my tail. Roads are snow-covered, and deer are running. Back off or pass me, and you can dim your 12 headlights. I’m just saying.

~

On Feb. 6 I attended a ribbon-cutting event to introduce Tioga County Catholic Charities’ new mobile food unit. A fantastic ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce president and the director of the Catholic Charities organization. We are lucky to have these two individuals and their talents in this community. Thank you to all who made it possible.

~

Is there anybody in the Tioga County and surrounding area that cleans drapes and is able to hang them up to look like they did before they were washed? Please leave your number in this column.

National Political Viewpoints

Big Brave ICE jailed a 5-year old boy in January and a 2-year old girl this month! Big Brave ICE runs from the scene of their crimes and lies that they didn’t strike the disabled woman, shoot a mother in her face, or shoot ten times into a Veterans’ nurse lying trapped on the ground! He was protecting a woman from one of the shooters before they killed him. This rampage did not happen before Trump. Trump is directing the slaughter. ICE is cruel and dangerous. Stephen Miller is profiting from their quotas. The Republicans are making excuses for them.

~

In school, we were taught that in 1787 American leaders spent four months working on a form of government that had checks and balances rather than autocracy. Trump must have slept through that class.

~

CE victims testified on Capitol Hill (2/3/26): 1) Loved ones of Minnesotans murdered. 2) Montessori School Teacher: shot seven times on her way to donate clothes; Trump’s Agents dragged her out of the ER and into jail until her students and family showed support. 3) Autistic, disabled woman: ordered to move her car upon encountering a traffic jam of ICE vehicles was violently grabbed by ICE. 4) Young Man shot at, horrifically harassed, while another was kidnapped. WHY IS THIS? So pedophiles are protected. So Trump has a golden ballroom in OUR White House. So Trump can control the Vote.

~

Hey, construction workers, electricians, architects: Have you ever lost a job bid? Or musicians, artists, mechanics, seasonal employees, teachers, retailers, elders: ever scramble for money? Or worked hard for a job well done? Yet the Republican Congress is so afraid of Trump pulling his support for their primaries that they silently watch Trump cut jobs, cut small business opportunities, hike up tariffs we all pay for, steal our IDs and our money, blow up our freedoms, kidnap and kill our neighbors, while building himself a golden ballroom with our money. It isn’t fair we struggle while the Republicans cave for Trump!

~

Liberals say conservatives are violent because they own guns. When was the last time conservatives blocked a freeway, turned over cars, rioted, looted, threw Molotov cocktails, or burned buildings?

~

Hegseth thinking he’s part of “the warrior class” is exactly what’s wrong with the thinking of these clowns.

~

How can anyone who claims to follow any religious denomination follow Donald Trump? The way he talks about people, the way he treats anyone who is different from him? Don’t your religious leaders teach that you should treat others with dignity and respect? Please leave the Trump cult, as he is not in any way, shape, or form in it for any person in the United States, even those of you who have supported him for years. He is in it for himself. The Trump Bible, sneakers, etc., and putting his name on everything. How is this the United States of America?

~

Now that your leftist heroine Billie Eilish put her foot in her mouth at the Grammys about stolen lands, let’s be truthful. There is no such thing as stolen lands. It’s conquest and conquering. It’s been going on since the beginning of time. I love how Mexico states the U.S. stole their lands. When is Mexico giving back their lands to the Olmecs, Mayans, and Aztecs? MIGHT MAKES RIGHT! I will be watching to see if Eilish gives her mansion to the Tongva Tribe – it’s stolen land!

~

Immigrants are what made this country great.

~

Last week, President Trump personally talked to FBI agents while they were on the ground raiding an election headquarters in Georgia where he did not win the vote. He has suggested federal control of elections in areas he lost. This included armed government agents who are personally loyal to him at multiple voting sites to ensure that only his party wins. Can you imagine how Fox News would treat this if Democrats suggested it?

~

A great financial WIN! Trump’s new beef deal with Argentina will destroy jobs. Already 5,000 jobs are lost in Nebraska and Texas. Much more is to come. Trump lied to farmers to get the vote. So much for moving industry back to the USA!

~

Obama used ICE to deport 3 million illegals and bombed seven countries without congressional approval. Where was your outrage then? — Studebaker Hawk

~

How did Obama deport over 3 million undocumented individuals without terror, violence, or violation of the Constitution, civil rights, and human rights? There is no need for a private army of violent individuals and large detention centers unless for the preparation of a government takeover.

~

Mamdani, you’re fired!

~

Trump isn’t only dismantling NATO; he is dismantling America.

~

Chuck Schumer, you’re fired.

~

I hope the rest of the state of New York is watching what’s happening, actually all over the country. Look at the Democrats; they are trying to stop ICE from going and removing all the immigrants. Now what did I tell you folks? Why else would they want to keep the immigrants here? Giving them free medical care, free food stamps, everything is free. So remember that come election time, folks. The Democrats are putting an end to it. They want to keep them here, using your tax dollars so they can get voted back in office.

~

Mr. Trump says the Epstein case is over. What the American people say is, we’ve just begun.

~

President Trump and his administration lie so often because they don’t want the American people to understand what the real truth is. They are afraid of the truth, so they constantly make things up and out and out lie.

~

The Democrats are like a string of Christmas lights: Half of them don’t work, and the other half are not too bright.

~

Donald Trump: Election Fraud: “King Lear” raging against the storm – justifying a fascist takeover of America. “It’s not gonna happen…” Freedom from tyranny forever!