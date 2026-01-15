Tioga County Property Transactions

On Dec. 29, 2025, property located at 275 Diamond Valley Rd., Tioga, from James Laudeman to the Town of Tioga for $800.

On Dec. 29, 2025, property located at 333 Cole Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Dawn McCoy to Jeremy Williams for $40,000.

On Dec. 30, 2025, property located at 14 Signor Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Arnold and Margaret Kelsey to Garrett Nichols for $65,000.

On Dec. 30, 2025, property located at 5531 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Owego, from First Grantor: US Bank Trust National Association not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee to Wesley Mozgawa for $75,000.

On Dec. 30, 2025, property located at 21 Sunnyside Dr., Town of Owego, from Jeffrey Rusk to James and Joanne Waryga for $227,000.

On Dec. 30, 2025, property located at 246 Diamond Valley P/O, Tioga, from Friends of Animals Inc. to the Town of Tioga for $200.

On Dec. 31, 2025, property located at 679 Walker Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Ryan Friscia to Michael Alfonso and Genevieve Sutton for $200,000.

On Dec. 31, 2025, property located at 1551 NYS Route 38, Town of Owego, from Katie Goodrich to Ruth Hedges for $270,000.

On Dec. 31, 2025, property located at 55 Aman Dr., Town of Spencer, from Roy Baker Jr. to Damon Baker for $50,000.

On Dec. 31, 2025, property located at 337 Rockefeller Rd., Town of Richford, from Monte and Cheryl Boyer By Atty In Fact and Sharon Sulimowicz As Atty In Fact to Jeffrey Rehbein and Sarah Arsenault for $375,000.

On Jan. 2, 2025, property located at 324 Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from George and Sandra Dygert to Mary and Eddie Cupp for $208,500.

On Jan. 5, 2025, property located at 1761 N. Cafferty Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Christopher and Jessica Blake to Melissa and Terry Godoy for $392,300.

On Jan. 5, 2025, property located at 2 Wellington Court, Town of Owego, from Larry Waddell to Emily Guery for $235,000.

On Jan. 5, 2025, property located at 2955 Howard Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Joseph and Kristine Tomazin to Joseph Brand and Samantha Nacci for $325,000.