Readers’ Column for the week of January 11, 2026

How can it be possible for the county government to spend millions of dollars to purchase more property without the general public having any notice of this beforehand – let alone prime commercial real estate in the center of the village of Owego?

~

I think stores should go back to limiting quantities, especially on sale items. Often lately, I go on the first day to get “specials,” and certain items are already completely gone. I think food pantries, etc., and other “good-hearted” folks are coming in, wiping out things like pasta, leaving none for us “working poor” who are doing our best to feed our families. By the time we got our meager savings together, the charity shoppers had bought it all. If folks can’t be thoughtful about EVERYONE, then limits should be set to give the rest of us a chance.

~

I’d like to say thank you to Fred Martens, who delivers the Pennysaver every week without fail. The paper is a local gem, and having it delivered is truly a great convenience. Keep up the good work in the new year!

~

The Village of Newark Valley has a code for snow removal. There’s a lot of walkways that have not been done. If the code is not going to be enforced, why have it?

~

Take those disgusting prescription drug ads off TV with their repulsive list of side effects! No wonder those drugs are so expensive. If they would take the ads off of TV and radio, I believe that would bring the prices down.

~

I am a Tioga County resident living in Waverly, and I rely on the Owego Pennysaver every Sunday for many things. I really wish you would continue to deliver to Waverly!

~

I’ve called about 10 different times in the last year, and never have any of my messages been put in this column. I’m hoping that you aren’t picking and choosing. It is my belief that it’s a column for opinions. People call in and say things that are of concern in the community. About 10 times, none of mine have been published. How about we stop with the National Political Viewpoints, which cause division and upset? How about we put local concerns in the column? We don’t need to continue political opposing viewpoints to cause dissension in the community.

~

I was wondering if anybody in the Newark Valley area heard a very loud explosion, a sonic boom, or something around 8:30 or 9 on Wednesday morning, New Year’s Eve? If they did, I’m just curious if anybody knows where it came from. I wonder if it’s the same idiots who set them off a couple of years ago in Halsey Valley that were heard for miles around.

~

I know this will not be a popular post, but are we to overlook and look the other way when we’re told to mind our own business on Glenmary Drive, on the left-hand side for the rodeo animals that are out in the cold, lying down on their side, and you can see their ribs? I’m sorry, we’re supposed to mind our own business. Could someone please help these poor animals?

~

Here we go again. Winter’s here, snow is flying, and people are not shoveling their walks by the time that they are supposed to. There is an ordinance on the books. Why isn’t it being enforced? I hate walking around the Village and every once in a while hitting a property that has ice and snow on the sidewalks.

National Political Viewpoints

For those liberals taking advantage of Trump’s actions in Venezuela, they are spreading ill will through either blatant falsehoods or ignorance. China and Russia have been waging unconventional and gray zone warfare against us for decades. This is one of the reasons Trump acted to free the Venezuelans. If your neighbors were working hard to hook your children on fentanyl, would you stand by? Biden should have done many things that Trump is doing in accordance with the duties he took an oath to uphold. Biden and his puppet masters never made a mistake, as he did nothing.

~

“Our decaying empire stumbles forward like a wounded beast, unable to learn from its disasters, crippled by arrogance and incompetence, torching the rule of law and fantasizing that indiscriminate industrial violence will regain a lost hegemony. Able to project devastating military force, its initial success leads inevitably to self-defeating and costly quagmires. The tragedy is not that the American empire is dying; it is that it is taking down so many innocents with it.” “America the Rogue State.” — Chris Hedges. Jan. 5, 2025.

~

The Mayor of New York City was sworn into office with a Qurans, not a Bible. This country does not swear an oath to Mohamed, but to God and country. It’s time to cut New York City off from the rest of our state.

~

What’s the difference between McDonald’s and the Democrat Party? McDonald’s only has one clown running the show. — Alfred E. Neuman

~

Breaking news: Trump expected to rename the San Andreas Fault. The new name will be the Democrats’ Fault. — Mama Gump

~

I can’t understand why none of the major media, TV, radio, and newspapers are ignoring the alleged fraud in Minnesota and Maine. These are tax dollars that may have been wasted, amounting to billions. Do these groups and the people who work for them not pay taxes? I want to know where every dollar went and who benefited or received a kickback.

~

“The momentum that had appeared to carry the Trump administration forward had stopped. In October, Gil Duran of The Nerd Reich highlighted that (Curtis) Yarvin thought nothing had gone far enough or fast enough and feared that the ‘second Trump revolution’ was failing. It is failing because it deserves to fail. It is failing because it spends all its time patting itself on the back. It is failing because its true mission, which neither it nor (still less) its supporters understand, is still as far beyond its reach as algebra is beyond a cat.’” — Heather Cox Richardson, December 30, 2025

~

And just like that, all the “No Kings” protesters rallied in support of a Venezuelan dictator. — Forrest Gump

~

Jack Smith testified for eight hours, which he wanted to do publicly, but the Republicans would not let this happen. As Jan. 6 approached, I wondered if we would again see an insurrection against this country. Still waiting for the release of the Epstein files, which are now overdue. Time for distraction, Venezuela. By the way, this has nothing to do with drugs. He just pardoned a convicted drug lord, one of the biggest in the world. It’s about oil and distraction.

~

How many soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines are going to die in the jungles of Venezuela so that Trump can steal oil? That’s my question. Is there an answer?

~

The day before Trump’s illegal oil grab in Venezuela, three psychics bet that Madero would be removed from office. They won $620,000. Is it Don Jr., Baron and Jared?

~

Even after all the bad stuff that Trump has done, he is still a pedophile rapist. He has no clue what he’s doing. He’s been bankrupt six times, a five-time draft dodger, pardoning the world’s biggest drug trafficker, then makes up this thing against Madero, so somebody invades the country to steal the oil. Have you Republicans all lost your minds? Are there any good people left in the Republican Party? I’m beginning to have my doubts.

~

Trump promised to end wars, but hypocritically, he has puffed out his chest and is starting a war in Venezuela, killing 107 people so far and threatening Iran, Nicaragua, and Columbia. His supporters are asking what happened to peace-loving Trump. Is it just immature ego using the U.S. military to show the world what he perceives as HIS power? It seems as though this convicted felon, Trump, is now doing even more illegal things.

~

What happened to Make America Great Again? It seems all Trump really cares about is making Trump great, powerful, and rich, completely forgetting about affordability for everyday Americans. Trump has betrayed almost all of his campaign promises. This is not what he was voted in to do.

~

Well, you heard it from Old Ma Burger herself; there’s going to be a blue streak in the midterm elections; that comes from Pelosi herself. So, you know what that means, folks. Look out for all the mail-in ballots; that’s how they’ve been holding the seats. That’s why none of them go out and campaign, none of them! They don’t have to campaign because they know the dropbox is right around the corner. I guarantee you, unless somebody stops this, you WILL see a blue wave.