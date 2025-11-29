OACSD’s Mason Hill Named Finalist in Grow-NY Youth Competition, Earns 2nd Place and $500 Prize

The Owego FFA Chapter is proud to announce that member Mason Hill was selected as a finalist in the prestigious Grow-NY Youth Competition, a statewide program recognizing the next generation of agricultural innovators. Out of more than 30 applications submitted from across the region, only eight students were chosen to present their agricultural business or product ideas.

Mason delivered a compelling pitch on behalf of Highland Hills Family Farm, highlighting the farm’s dedication to raising Lowline Angus cattle known for producing exceptional, well-marbled beef that remains affordable for most families. His presentation also emphasized the farm’s strong commitment to sustainable and responsible farming practices, a key value that guides daily operations and long-term planning at Highland Hills Family Farm.

Mason’s outstanding presentation earned him 2nd place overall and a $500 cash prize.

The Grow-NY Youth Competition provided a unique platform for young agricultural leaders to share their innovations while also gaining insight from the adult division of the Grow-NY program. Students were able to watch professional entrepreneurs pitch cutting-edge agricultural businesses, offering inspiration and valuable learning opportunities for the next generation of industry leaders.

Reflecting on the experience, Mason shared, “A truly outstanding event where many great connections were formed.”

A complete video of Mason’s presentation can be viewed on the Highland Hills Family Farm Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575600996941.

The Owego FFA Chapter commends Mason for his professionalism, preparation, and leadership throughout the competition. His performance was an outstanding representation of both Owego FFA and the promising future of youth in agriculture.

For more information about the Owego FFA or to learn how to support local agricultural education, contact the Owego FFA chapter. For more information about Grow-NY, visit https://www.grow-ny.com/.