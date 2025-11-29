Tioga County Legislature Seeking Candidates for Legislative District #3 Vacancy

By Matt Freeze —

The Tioga County Legislature is seeking applicants to fill a legislative seat representing the third legislative district after Legislator Barbara Roberts recently won an uncontested race for county treasurer.

Roberts’ district is one of the smallest in the county, covering the southeasternmost corner south of the Susquehanna, with its western edge along Pennsylvania Avenue in the Town of Owego.

The Legislature is accepting resumes for candidates interested in being considered for appointment to the position, with the understanding that the appointed legislator will serve for the fiscal year 2026 and will need to be elected next year to continue their service.

The Tioga County Legislature serves as the policy-making and appropriating body of county government and has the fiduciary power to levy taxes, adopt the county budget, make appropriations, and adopt local laws.

The body holds monthly legislative meetings, two monthly work sessions, monthly standing legislative committee meetings as well as holds special meetings and public hearings as necessary.

Interested candidates should submit a resume to Cathy Haskell, Clerk of the Legislature, Tioga County Legislative Office, Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main Street, Owego, NY 13827 or electronically at haskellc@tiogacountyny.gov no later than Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025.