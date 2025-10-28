Election Day is November 4

By Wendy Post —

As Election Day nears in Tioga County, hopeful and current politicians vying for seats have already been campaigning, with signs out, advertising in full swing, and public appearances ramping up ahead of the November 4 general election. Several write-in campaigns have also been launched, as they often are in local elections.

The ballot of candidates that voters will find at the polls, as reported by Tioga County’s Board of Elections, is varied, with several contested races taking place that include councilmember seats that are up for grabs in the Town of Owego and a legislative seat for District 2 that is up for grabs; a seat being vacated by longtime legislator Martha Sauerbrey, who is retiring.

But that isn’t the only contest, as voters move to decide who will lead.

On the ballot is Republican Kirk Martin, who is running for re-election as Tioga County’s District Attorney. The incumbent is running unopposed.

Republican Barbara Roberts, who is currently seated as the legislator serving District 3, is running for county treasurer, unopposed.

For District 1 on the County Legislature, Ronald Ciotoli is running unopposed. For the District 2 seat, however, Jo Ellen Rose, a Democrat, and Jenny Ceccherelli, a Republican, are vying for the position.

Three positions in the Town of Barton, including Town Supervisor, two Council Member seats, and Town Justice, are all uncontested.

In Berkshire, the Town Supervisor, Town Clerk, and two councilmember seats are uncontested, while the Superintendent of Highways position is contested, with William J. Spoonhower and George Hoffmier Jr. on the ballot. The Town Justice seat in Berkshire is write-in only, as the election board did not receive any nominations for the position.

In Candor, the Supervisor, Town Clerk, two councilmember seats, and the Superintendent of Highways are uncontested.

In Newark Valley, the Supervisor, two council member seats, the Superintendent of Highways, and Town Justice seats remain uncontested, with one write-in candidate recently announced for the Town Supervisor position.

In the town of Nichols, Republican incumbent Esther Woods will be challenged on election day by Barbara Cushman of the Common Ground of Nichols Party.

Two council member seats and the Superintendent of Highways in the Town of Nichols are uncontested.

In the Town of Owego, Republican Gary Hellmers is running uncontested on the ballot for Supervisor, as well as Pamela Brown for Town Clerk and Mark Clark for Superintendent of Highways.

There are two council seats up for grabs on the Town of Owego Board, with Emily McClintock, a Democrat; Kyle Wipert, a Democrat; incumbent Craig Jochum, a Republican; and incumbent Dean Morgan, a Republican; vying for a seat.

In the town of Richford, the supervisor seat, three council member seats (one unexpired term), and the superintendent of highway position are all uncontested.

In Spencer, the Supervisor seat, Town Clerk, three council member seats (one unexpired term), and the Superintendent of Highways are all uncontested.

In Tioga, the Town Supervisor seat and two council member seats are uncontested. However, a council member seat with an unexpired term is up for grabs, with Kerry Root, a Democrat, and incumbent Nicholas Schoonover, a Republican, vying for that seat.

The Board of Elections reminds voters that if they cannot make it to the polls on Nov. 4, there are nine days of early voting from Oct. 25 to Nov. 2 at 1062 State Route 38 in Owego, or voters can apply for a mail ballot.

Tioga County’s Early Voting Center will be open before the Nov. 4 general election during the following times: Saturday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 27, from noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 28, from noon to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tioga County voters should call (607) 687-8261 to learn more about their voting options or other election information.