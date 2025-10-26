By JoAnn R. Walter —

Taco Bell is open in Owego! A grand opening was held on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at the new location at 1054 Route 17C, where a Chemung Canal Bank and a Binghamton Savings Bank once stood. The new Taco Bell property is located directly in front of the Hampton Inn.

Attending the grand opening and ribbon cutting were Taco Bell team members, representatives from Hospitality Syracuse, the franchise owner, Village of Owego officials, Town of Owego officials, Tioga County officials, and the Tioga County Chamber, among others.

Jessica Woodburn, Director of Marketing for Hospitality Syracuse, explained that the Owego location is number 113 for the franchise owner and is also a part of Hospitality Restaurant Group. Woodburn said that the franchise will celebrate number 115 by the end of the year.

Owego was seen as an overall good fit, as previously communicated by Hospitality Syracuse when ground was broken back in May. At the grand opening and ribbon cutting, Woodburn added that the Town of Owego was very welcoming from the beginning and throughout the entire process.

Woodburn expressed, “We are very excited for the new Owego location.”

Woodburn stated that between 40-50 employees will be employed at the Owego location. Thirty have been staffed, so there are still openings.

To inquire about job opportunities, stop by the Owego Taco Bell or apply via the website, https://jobs.tacobell.com.

According to a posted sign at an entrance to the Owego Taco Bell, Hospitality Syracuse offers a competitive salary, flexible schedules, career opportunities, and free meals. Woodburn also noted that an added employee benefit is their popular scholarship program.

Taco Bell hours in Owego are Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m. until midnight, and Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. until 1 a.m.