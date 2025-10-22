Tioga County Chamber of Commerce to Host 2025 Workforce and Enterprise Expo in Owego

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce recently announced the return of the Tioga County Workforce and Enterprise Expo 2025, set for Thursday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, located at 3732 Waverly Rd. in Owego.

Now in its second year at this location, the Chamber is excited to once again unite local businesses, employers, job seekers, and community members under one roof. With the goal of restoring participation to its longtime strength of more than 100 booths, once consistently achieved when the event was hosted at the Treadway, the Chamber is calling on businesses across the Southern Tier to showcase their services, connect with workforce talent, and build strong professional networks.

“The Workforce and Enterprise Expo is one of Tioga County’s largest opportunities for businesses to grow their visibility and for job seekers to discover new career paths,” said Dr. Sabrina Henriques, President and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce. “By hosting it in Owego again, we are building on the momentum of last year’s success and working to make 2025 our biggest year yet.”

For more information, sponsorship details, or to reserve a booth, please contact the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce at (607) 687-7335 or email business@tiogachamber.com.