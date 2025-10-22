The TCHS ‘Walk Among the Dead’ Returns

By Peter Gordon, Town of Owego historian —

On Saturday, Oct. 11, the Tioga County Historical Society resumed its very popular Walk Among the Dead in Owego’s Evergreen Cemetery after a long pause during the “COVID years.”

Three groups of “Walkers,” narrated by Mallory Evans, walked to six different locations (grave markers) where they were entertained by a reenactor in the character of an Evergreen permanent resident. Participants checked in at the Mortuary Chapel on East Avenue and learned about its history from builder Frank Randall, played by Peter Gordon.

The first stop was the SaSaNa marker at the Summit, Jude Milk played the character of SaSaNa Loft, honored by the obelisk at the highest point in the cemetery. The young Mohawk woman was tragically killed in a train accident at Deposit and brought back to Owego by her champion, Judge John Pumpelly Avery, portrayed by TCHS Museum Director Gerry Smith.

Les Wagner, assuming the role of William Pumpelly, invited the visitors into the seldom-seen interior of his crypt. Les passed out his remarkable and detailed history of the Pumpellys across many generations.

Barb Hughes described the history of the Caretaker’s Cottage and the “Free Ground” where 300 penniless souls were buried without a fee. John Ricklefs portrayed three characters, the Robertson brothers, from his newly published History of Owego Law Enforcement. Avery Jay Robertson’s wife was portrayed by Mellisa Ricklefs.

Jenn Chapman, dressed in period costume, portrayed Eudora Burgess of Glen Mary Drive. Eudora married Mathew Brady, studio photographer and gun manufacturer Andrew Burgess, and donated a remarkable collection of images to the museum.

Finally, Luke Kaczynski enthusiastically regaled the walkers with the story of the young author and adventurer Halsey Fuller.

Plans are already afoot for next year’s walk with a new set of remarkable characters from among the over 9,200 treasured souls who reside on East Beecher Hill overlooking the village.